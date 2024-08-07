Drake‘s recent surprise release of 100 gigabytes of unreleased content has set the music world abuzz, revealing new tracks and intriguing details about his past relationships. Among the revelations, a standout moment came with a video clip that sheds light on his 2016 Rihanna collaboration, “Too Good,” from the album Views. In the video, Drake discloses that the song was inspired by none other than tennis legend Serena Williams.

Unveiling the Connection

The video, which dropped on August 6, features Drake in the studio with his mother, Sandra Graham, and producer Noah “40” Shebib. While finishing up “Too Good,” Drake casually mentions that the track is about Serena Williams. “When I make songs about women, I also make songs for them so I know what kind of song to make,” he explains. “I know Serena very well. And I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but she’ll also not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted.”

Drake's mother, responding to his revelation, acknowledges the connection with a knowing comment, highlighting the personal touch he aimed to bring to the song. Drake's candid remarks about the track’s inspiration have sparked renewed interest in his past romance with Williams, which lasted from 2010 to 2015. Their relationship was well-documented, with Drake attending Williams' tennis matches and publicly expressing his admiration.

New Tracks and Fan Theories

In addition to the revealing video, Drake's release includes three new singles: “It’s Up,” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage, “Blue Green Red,” and “Housekeeping Knows,” featuring Latto. Fans are already speculating that 21 Savage's verse on “It’s Up” might be a response to Kendrick Lamar, adding another layer of intrigue to Drake’s recent output.

Drake and Serena Williams' connection has always fascinated fans, from flirty tweets to appearances at her matches. In interviews, Drake has acknowledged how his interactions with Williams influenced his music, including his 2015 diss track “Back To Back,” which targeted Meek Mill. The revelation about “Too Good” only deepens the narrative of their relationship, showing how personal experiences continue to influence Drake's artistic expression.

As Drake's massive data dump continues to be dissected, the singer's revelations about Williams offer a new perspective on his past and his creative process. The mix of personal anecdotes and fresh music is likely to keep fans engaged and the speculation alive.