According to a press release, the Atlanta Dream and Allisha Gray have agreed to a contract extension. Rachel Galligan of Winsidr reported the deal will keep Gray with the franchise through the 2025 season.

The Dream acquired Gray earlier this offseason in a trade where they shipped the 2023 No. 3 overall pick and a 2025 first round pick to the Dallas Wings. She averaged 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting a career-high 40.8% from beyond the arc on 4.8 attempts per game in 2022. Gray is also one of the best off-ball defenders in the WNBA and has been flirting with an All-Star selection over the last three seasons.

“Having Allisha committed to our squad long-term is another big step in solidifying our core for the future,” said Atlanta’s head coach Tanisha Wright in a statement. “Not only is Gray an amazing addition on the court, but who she is as a person will be a great representation for our organization off the court.”

Gray, who was the 2017 Rookie of the Year, is going to be an integral part of Atlanta’s plan to take its next step as a franchise. After hiring Wright and general manager Dan Padover, the organization has transformed itself into a team that is getting ready to challenge the upper echelon of the WNBA over the next couple seasons.

“This is an amazing opportunity to make Atlanta my home,” Gray said in a statement. “This organization and this fan base have already been so welcoming to me and I haven’t even put on a Dream jersey yet. I’m grateful to be a part of what Tanisha and Dan are building here and I’m excited to get to work.”