Rhyne Howard has become one of the bright young stars of the WNBA, and lately, she's been on another level with the Atlanta Dream fighting for a playoff spot. Howard has scored 30-plus points in her last three games, and the team knows that if they want to play beyond the regular season. Before their game against the Minnesota Lynx, Jordin Canada spoke to the media about Howard's play as of late.

“Rhyne is an All-Star, and she’s been playing at an All-Star caliber level. Super happy for her to get to these last three games with 30-plus points, and just knowing that she’s on a streak right now,” Canada said. “We want to continue keeping her hot. Also not her scoring but her leadership as well. Setting the tone, talking in the huddles, and talking to different teammates throughout the game, it’s been very powerful for us. Just knowing that when she’s locked in, we’re all locked in with her.”

Head coach Tanisha Wright had a few things to say about what's been working for Howard on the court.

“I think Rhyne’s been doing a great job of finding her shots. Her pace has been really well, really good in the half court that’s been opening up some opportunities for us. She’s been consistent in what she’s been doing,” Wright said.

Howard has been ultra-aggressive on the court the past few games, putting up more shots and getting to her spots. Against the Indiana Fever on Sept. 8, Howard finished with 36 points, shooting 13-of-28 from the field. On Sept. 6 against the Dallas Wings, Howard finished with 33 points, shooting 12-of-26 from the field and six-of-17 from three. On Sept. 3 against the Phoenix Mercury, she finished with 31 points, shooting 11-of-24 from the field.

Despite the Dream only winning one of those games, they're still going to need Howard to put up these types of games as the season winds down and they want to get the eighth seed in the playoffs.

Rhyne Howard's leadership is showing up for the Dream

Besides her play on the court, Rhyne Howard's leadership has shined bright for the team, and her teammates are noticing. Naz Hillmon, who was drafted with Howard, has seen the progression in the star guard over her three years in the league.

“It's just been great to see her growth. We've been here together for three years and the first two years when things weren't going good or bad, she wouldn't talk as much,” Hillmon said. “She had a lot to say but kept it to herself. Now she's been such an open book and giving us exactly what we need. If she doesn't hit somebody on the pass she's like ‘That's my bad' or she's telling me the next steps. Her continuing to talk and relaying the plays to us, it makes such a big difference because we know she knows what's going on.”

After their game against the Dallas Wings, Howard talked about what's been working with her these past few games.

“We’ve been in this position a lot of times before and not having the outcome that we wanted, but every time we continue to fight,” Howard said. “We stay positive, and tonight just showed what we’re capable of doing and we have to keep this same energy going on.

“It is starting to get to that time, and I’ve only had one taste of the playoffs, so I’m looking to have more, but I know what it’s going to take and I know what I have to do to get there.”