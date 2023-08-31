The Atlanta Dream have been having a very inconsistent season. With an overall record of 17-19, they're still in the mix for a playoff spot, but they're also in danger of not making the playoffs all together. They currently sit in sixth place in the WNBA standings but they could easily fall to ninth as they're only two games ahead of the Chicago Sky. One of the bright spots for the Dream this season has been Cheyenne Parker. Parker was named to her first All-Star team this year and has been anchoring the middle at center. It's been a year of firsts for Parker though as she gave birth to her first child in the offseason. She spoke about trying to balance the WNBA and motherhood via Blayne Alexander of NBC News.

“It was a very emotional time for me because I did have those doubts.” Parker said. “It made me tougher, it made me stronger, it shows just the strength and resilience of women. We are so powerful. In fact, I use that as my fuel.”

Parker also said she didn't ever envision herself as being both a mom and a basketball player at the same time. This is Cheyenne Parker's third season with the Dream. She signed with the team as a free agent in 2021 after playing six seasons with the Chicago Sky who drafted her with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft.

This season Parker has been averaging 14.8 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 48.9 percent shooting from the field, 25.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.