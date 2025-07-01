The Toronto Blue Jays will be without Bo Bichette for a second straight game after he suffered a minor knee injury during batting practice on Monday before the team's game against the New York Yankees. Though Bichette is considered day-to-day, the team has called up Leo Jimenez from Triple-A Buffalo for added depth.

The Blue Jays sent outfielder Jonatan Clase down to make room for Jimenez, who is playing shortstop and batting ninth in the Toronto lineup on Tuesday.

Bichette suffered his injury when he stepped on a baseball during BP before the series opener, a 5-4 Toronto win. The team did not seem worried about their shortstop as they continue a crucial series against a team they're chasing in the AL East.

“Bichette was taking ground balls early, and made a throw from the hole, was backpedaling and stepped on a ball that was sitting in the outfield,” Toronto manager John Schneider said after Monday night's game, per MLB reporter Hazel Mae. “Docs checked him out. No tests are planned as of now.”

Leo Jimenez gets his chance with the Blue Jays

Bichette's injury will give Jimenez another chance to prove his worth in the Major Leagues. The 24-year-old played in 63 games with Toronto last year, slashing .229/.329/.358 in 179 at bats.

Jimenez's 2025, however, got off to an inauspicious start when a bout with mono caused him to miss the first six weeks of the season.

The Blue Jays optioned him to Triple-A when he finally returned, and in 15 games, he's been productive, hitting .271 with a .750 OPS.

Known as a contact hitter, Jimenez struck out more than his fair share in his small sample size last year (28.1% strikeout rate). But he has just 11 strikeouts in 15 games in Triple-A this season. When Toronto first called him up lat year, Schneider cited his physicality and intensity for reasons he was “turning into the player that we envisioned when we put him on the roster a couple of years ago,” according to The Athletic's Kaitlyn McGrath.