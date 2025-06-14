All it took was one incredible block in the final moments of the fourth quarter of the Atlanta Dream's game against the Chicago Sky for Brittney Griner to further solidify her place among WNBA legends. With just 4:38 remaining in Friday’s game, she thwarted Kamilla Cardoso’s attempt at a second-chance layup, marking a significant milestone in her remarkable career that started with the Phoenix Mercury and now continues with the Dream.

That block was Griner's 823rd career rejection, officially moving her past Sparks legend Lisa Leslie into second place on the league’s all-time list. Now, only Margo Dydek’s 877 blocks stand between Griner and the top spot.

Discussing her place in WNBA history after the game, Griner was honored to surpass Leslie, whom she considered an all-time great.

“Honestly, a lot of the accolades or stats don’t mean that much to me,” Griner said via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But if there’s one that does, it’s the blocked shots. So to surpass Lisa, one of the all-time greats, is truly an honor. I’m proud to be in that second place. That one meant a lot to me. I’m thrilled about it. But I still have a few more to go before I catch Margo. So, the chase continues.”

Griner finished the game with seven points, four rebounds, and three blocks. While her scoring was modest, her defensive presence was clear, which she has always prioritized.

“I want to prevent the other team from scoring and make it tough for them to drive to the basket. When they see me coming, they often choose to go the other way or take a bad shot,” she explained. “That’s always been a major focus for me. Defense is what wins championships. You won’t always shoot well, so defense is everything.”

Before the game, Griner received her gold medal ring for helping Team USA win at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The moment was significant to her.

“Yeah, getting the ring tonight was special for me,” she said. “I’ve mentioned it before, but my situation made me uncertain about even being in the U.S. at that time, let alone representing my country again. So that meant the world to me. My dad has represented our country abroad before, and that’s something significant for my family and me. Being able to do it here, surrounded by my teammates and family, was truly a special experience.”

While Griner hit an impressive milestone, Rhyne Howard stole the spotlight for the Dream on the scoreboard. She scored 36 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and provided 4 assists, all while sinking a franchise-record nine three-pointers, tying a WNBA single-game record in the process.

On a night filled with achievements, Atlanta’s impressive 88-70 victory over the Sky featured both Dream history and excitement.