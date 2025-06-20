The Atlanta Dream have been one of the better teams in the league to start the season, and you can name a multitude of reasons why. Head coach Karl Smesko has put in a system that has allowed the players to flourish while also doing things they aren't used to. The players themselves are buying into the system, and the chemistry between each other is showing on the court. They're also beating teams on both sides of the ball, which makes it hard to score and defend against them.

Put all of those things together, and you form a strong team in the WNBA, but it's one player who is having a career year for the Dream, and she's been a big reason for their success. Allisha Gray is playing some of the best basketball of her career this season, and Smesko believes she's at the top of her game.

“She’s been aggressive. She’s been smart. She’s been very good on both ends of the floor. She’s just been one of the best players in the league,” Smesko said via The Athletic's Ben Pickman.

As much as it's simply been about Gray elevating her game, Smesko's system has allowed her to break out and dominate.

“I think it's the offense and just finding my shots,” Gray said. “I feel like Karl puts in an offense and the way he pays attention to the details and really helps me. Tells me if I'm open, shoot the ball. Instills that confidence in me, that's been a big part of my success.”

Allisha Gray is thriving with the Dream this season

Gray was recently named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 4 after leading the Dream to a 3-0 record. It was the second time she won the award this season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if she won more in the near future. So far this season, she's averaging a career-high 20.4 points per game, while shooting 51% from the field and 42% from the 3-point line, both of which are career highs as well.

She had her first 30-point game of her career in their latest game against the Washington Mystics, and it seems like she's playing at another level right now. Looking at the landscape of the league, it wouldn't be a reach to say that she's in the MVP race alongside Napheesa Collier, and if she continues to play at a high level, she'll definitely be in the running at the end of the season. ‘

All the Dream need to do is continue to win games, and not only will they get the media attention they deserve, but Gray will as well.