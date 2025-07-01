The Kansas City Chiefs will be ready for revenge in the 2025 NFL season. Kansas City got embarrassed by Philadelphia in Super Bowl 59 in a game that ended their hope of a three-peat. One Chiefs star shared the moment that he knew that the game was out of reach.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce admitted that once the Eagles started pulling some starters on defense was when he knew it was over.

“I don’t know if that ever like came in my mind it was always just keep f—ing fighting and see what happens,” Kelce said. “But at the same time it got ugly quick and that s—t wasn’t too fun. When they yanked their DB’s out, or their big guys on defense I was just like f—k man I know what that sign is. At that point you’re still trying to like, you’re in the mode of like fight, fight. Just give your guys and coaches everything you’ve got. It just wasn’t going our way man.”

The Chiefs entered halftime down 24-0 and still had a shot at making an epic comeback.

Unfortunately, things changed after the Eagles scored a field goal and a long 46-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith in the third quarter.

The combination of score and time made that 34-0 lead insurmountable. Kansas City did score a touchdown to make the game 34-6, but would end up losing 40-22.

Kelce has already admitted that he did not think about retirement after losing Super Bowl 59. Perhaps he was too distracted by his team's performance to consider ending his professional career.

Kelce finished the game with four receptions for 39 yards. That is a rough outing, especially with the Chiefs in hurry-up mode for almost the entire game.

Travis Kelce is determined to win another Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2025

Now Travis Kelce is more determined than ever to win another Super Bowl for the Chiefs.

Kelce declared that Super Bowls are his only motivation at this point in his career.

“I'm only interested in Super Bowl rings,” Kelce said after a Chiefs minicamp practice, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. “I know what the AFC championship means to this organization and the [Hunt] family and the 15 wins and everything is something special that I'll let everybody else be happy with. Last year wasn't a success for me and I'm motivated to make sure that we get that other ring this year.”

There were rumors that Kelce dropped 25 pounds this offseason in his pursuit of another Lombardi Trophy. Kelce dismissed those rumors, but made it clear that he's been hard at work this offseason.

“Each year's different. You've got to rebuild it. This year I got some time to really focus on some form running and some things early on in the offseason that I just didn't have time for last year. I'm certainly feeling good and I think it's going to pay off.”

The Chiefs will be must-see TV during the 2025 NFL season.