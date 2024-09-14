Every game down the stretch of the season matters for the Atlanta Dream as they're battling for the final playoff spot. The Dream have the opportunity to knock off the teams that they're fighting against in the next few games, and it'll be important for them to take control of their own destiny. When playing games like this, it may feel as if you're already in the postseason, and Naz Hillmon feels that way after assessing where the team stands.

“You kind of do have to think about it like that, but not put all of that stress of a playoff game on you. Obviously knowing what you can do, what your strengths and weaknesses are, and take those head-on,” Hillmon said. “It is kind of starting to get that way, especially with the teams that we’re playing the next three games, all fighting for that last spot, so it is kind of starting to feel like the playoffs in terms of the sense of urgency and the focus for every single play, but that’s just what it is at this point.”

The Chicago Sky and the Washington Mystics are the two teams that are standing in the way of the Dream. The Sky have a lead on both teams, but that could change in the next couple of games. The Dream had a taste of the playoffs last season, so they know what the environment feels like and what's at stake. If they can have that mindset with their remaining regular season games, they can fight through and keep their playoff chances alive.

The Dream are keeping their playoff chances alive

The Atlanta Dream are going to have to take each game one by one, and they control their own destiny while they try to reach the playoffs for the second straight season. Before their game against the Washington Mystics, head coach Tanisha Wright shared her thoughts on the team down the stretch.

“We're in a position where we can really control our destiny. We probably need a little bit of help, but we can really control it by taking care of our business and focusing on what we have right in front of us tonight,” Wright said. “We have Washington right in front of us. And so we have to come in, like I said earlier, and really value every possession.”

With the Dream playing some tough games, Wright hopes that she doesn't have to hype the team up to get them prepared for the playoff push. Instead, she hopes it comes from them wanting a chance to extend their season.

“We’re playing basketball for a living. We have to have a will to want to win, a will to want to continue our season, to get into the postseason. It’s a hard thing to do. It's not easy to do in this league,” Wright said. “This league is very, very hard, night in, night out, no matter who you're playing, you know you're playing somebody tough. I hope, and I don't think so with this team, that I have to cheerlead them on to how they need to show up in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. I think it's an inner thing, an inner motivation that has to come out, that you have to have a stronger will to win and get things done.”