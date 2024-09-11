Down the final stretch of the season, the Atlanta Dream are finding out what kind of team they want to be. Throughout the season, they've shown the ability to be able to dominate on all levels of offense, was also being a good defensive team. The things that have held them back are finishing games and injuries, but with just a few games left, it's time to buckle down and fight to get into the playoffs.

Dream guard Jordin Canada was asked before their game against the Minnesota Lynx what type of play style the past few games, and what makes it difficult for other teams to stop them.

“We love to push it. Get it inside, and obviously get it inside out. It allows us to play freely and not being restricted,” Canada said. “We love to run, we love to push the pace, that’s something that I bring to the table, something that I love. Whether it’s a missed basket or a made basket, I just want to run and push. I think that’s starting to become our identity.

“[Teams] have to keep up with us. When you’re playing with pace it allows you to be in shape. If you’re not in shape it’s going to be hard.”

Head coach Tanisha Wright has harped on the team's fight throughout the season, and she believes that they're still doing enough to win games.

“I like the way that we’ve been playing as of late. Playing well enough to win the games. I think our focus and energy has to be on finishing these games off,” Wright said.

The Dream are still fighting for a playoff spot

The Atlanta Dream are one and a half games out of the final spot in the playoffs, and the team knows what it's going to take to earn it. Tanisha Wright has mentioned that every game at this point is important.

“This game in particular is the biggest game. the game that’s right in front of you, the playoff push when you’re fighting for your lives and you’re trying to get into the playoffs. The one that’s literally right in front of you is the most important,” Wright said. “We have to come out with an energy and an attitude that we’re going to leave it all out on the court, and we’re going to play as hard as we can. Not just play hard, but have a high level of execution on both ends of the floor. If you do that, it’ll always give us a chance.”

Nia Coffey spoke about the importance of continuing to fight down the final stretch of the season, and the team knows what's in front of them.

“We’re fighting everyday, period. We’re tied right now with three other teams and every game counts, and we have the opportunity to play those teams that we’re fighting against, so it’s in our control,” Coffey said. “We’re doing everything we can do each and every day to prepare.”

Even though the Dream control their destiny, they have to hope that the Chicago Sky also lose a few games as the season closes. Luckily for the Dream, they play the Sky on Sept. 17, and that could end up being one of the biggest games of the season for both teams.