Rhyne Howard is finally getting her WNBA All-Star game nod. The Atlanta Dream star is set to join A'ja Wilson's team along with Chelsea Grey, Aliyah Boston, and Alyssa Thomas among other stars. Her entry to the game is because Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne suffered a left ankle sprain in their game against the Connecticut Sun, per espnW.

The star player for the Dream should not be discounted as only an injury replacement for Elena Delle Donne. She lends a huge helping hand to Atlanta in their pursuit of a WNBA title. They currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

Along with Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker, she has been leading a team with championship hopes this season. Her individual contributions have been amazing in their 2023 campaign. Rhyne Howard averages 18.7 points per game on a fairly efficient 43.6% field goal shooting percentage. Knocking down shots from beyond the arc has also been working for her as she knocks down 40.3% at three-point range.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Notching good scoring numbers is not the only thing Howard is good at. She also has elite playmaking and court vision which allows her teammates to get freed up. The Dream star averages 3.4 assists per game because of this. Her board crashing is also elite. She has an average of 4.7 rebounds per game throughout their season.

Rhyne Howard is not just a substitute as she has been a beast recently. She is an amazing WNBA All-Star in her own right.