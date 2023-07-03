Rhyne Howard shot the lights out against the Los Angeles Sparks. In a team filled with great talents like Candace Parker, the 6-foot-2 guard led the demolition job en route to a blowout victory. She has now achieved legendary status only the likes of her Atlanta Dream teammate, Breanna Stewart, and Liz Cambage reached.

The Dream's guard became the second-youngest player to rack up a 40-point game at 23 years and 64 days old. Her teammate Candace Parker was the only person in WNBA history to do it younger at 22 years and 81 days old, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Her legendary status does not end there. Rhyne Howard is only one out of three players to record 40 points on a 70% field goal percentage. The other players to have achieved the feat were Liz Camabge and Breanna Stewart.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

All of these helped the Dream finish the Sparks in their demolition job. Howard notched 43 points while knocking down six out of her 12 shots from beyond the arc. Fouling her was also not the solution. She was perfect on the nine shots that were given to her in the charity stripe.

Offense was not the only thing that she was good at during this game. Her pickpocketing was also on display as she got two steals. She also blocked two shots from the field en route to a dominant 112-84 win for the Dream.

Rhyne Howard seems to be a good fit with an aging Candace Parker. Will they be able to lead Atlanta to a WNBA championship this fall?