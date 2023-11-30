Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer sounds off about the Blue Devils' loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks Wednesday night.

Conference play hasn't even started yet for the Duke Blue Devils, but Jon Scheyer's team already has two losses in the 2023-24 college basketball season. That's after No. 7 Duke basketball suffered an 80-75 loss in Fayetteville against the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks Wednesday night.

Jon Scheyer laments defensive effort of Duke basketball vs Arkansas

Scheyer was frustrated by the loss and while he admired how his team played overall in enemy territory, he let the Blue Devils know that keeping their guards down at any moment is enough to cost them a win (via Duke basketball's official X account).

“The loss is disappointing. The beginning of the second half was key. We came out and gave up a bunch of layups. It wasn't the collective toughness that you have to have on the road. At the end we showed a lot of heart. We have to do that all the time.”

The Razorbacks had their way in the paint versus the Blue Devils, as Arkansas shot 17-for-31 inside the arc. Arkansas also shot well from deep, going 9-for-22 from the 3-point area. The loss was another reality check for Duke, which entered the game ranked 26th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency but just 93rd in defensive 2-point shooting percentage, per KenPom.

Duke, which also lost to the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 10 at home, was led in the game by Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach. Filipowski had 26 points, while Roach chipped in 22 more. No other Blue Devils player had more than seven points.

There is still no reason for the Blue Devils to panic despite the loss to Arkansas, as it came on the road against a quality team that reached the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Duke will kick off their ACC schedule on Saturday versus the Georgie Tech Yellow Jackets of Damon Stoudamire in Atlanta.