Duke takes on Arkansas as we continue our college basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The seventh ranked Duke Blue Devils (5-1) go on the road for the ACC/SEC challenge to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3). This game will continue our college basketball odds series as we hand out a Duke-Arkansas prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Duke comes into this game with a record of 5-1. Their one loss came in a close game against the Arizona Wildcats. Duke did beat a good team in Michigan State, though. The sophomore 7'0 center, Kyle Filipowski, leads the team with 18.8 points per game to go along with 8.0 rebounds. Four other players on the team are averaging in the double-digits, which is very good for college. Tyrses Proctor is one of those players, and he leads the team with 5. assists per game.

Arkansas started the season 4-1, but they have now lost two straight games. They were ranked at one point, but have since dropped out. Their last two losses have come against Memphis, and North Carolina, and those are not easy games. Tramon Mark is averaging 18.4 points per game, and he is shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Trevon Brazile leads the team with 7.9 rebounds per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Duke-Arkansas Odds

Duke: -4.5 (-108)

Arkansas: +4.5 (-112)

Over: 150.5 (-114)

Under: 150.5 (-106)

How to Watch Duke vs. Arkansas

Time: 9:15 PM ET/6:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread

Duke will always be one of the better teams in college basketball. It is just who they are. For Duke, this game is going to be won on the offensive side of the court. Arkansas allows the second-most points per game in the SEC, and Duke is fourth in the ACC in scoring. There is no reason Duke should not put up 80+ points in this game. They are shooting 50.7 percent from the floor, so they do make their shots. As long as Duke keeps up their solid offensive play, they will cover this spread.

Duke needs to play good on-ball defense in this game. Arkansas loves to play their isolation offense, and have their players create shots on their own. This is evident by the fact that Arkansas ranks 331st in the Nation in assists per game. Duke can make some defensive mistakes, but the lack of ball movement from Arkansas should work in their favor.

Why Arkanas Will Cover The Spread

Arkansas can score themselves. It was mentioned that their ball movement is not great, but they still put up 80.7 points per game. Duke might put up a lot of points in this game, so Arkansas needs to match that. The Razorbacks shoot 45.2 percent from the field, so that number will have to improve, but they should be able to make it happen. If Arkansas can swing the ball, and get their open shots, they will find a way to cover this spread.

One stat for Duke that is not good is their free throw percentage. Arkansas needs to play hard, aggressive defense. They should not be afraid to foul, and put Duke on the line. With Duke's struggles from the charity stripe, the Razorbacks could save a decent amount of points. Now, I would never condone super hard fouls, and dirty plays, but Arkansas can play aggressive without that. If they find a way to frustrate Duke, they will win.

Final Duke-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

The only think pulling me away from Duke is the fact that it is an away game. However, I think that is why the spread is so low. If this game was played at Cameron Indoor Stadium, I think the spread would be closer to double-digits. With the spread being as low as it is, I will take Duke to cover.

Final Duke-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Duke -4.5 (-108), Over 150.5 (-114)