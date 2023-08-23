The latest Kyle Filipowski injury update from Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer after the sophomore big man had surgery this offseason will get Blue Devils fans fired up for the upcoming 2023-24 college basketball season.

Filipowski, Duke’s 7-foot sophomore center, underwent arthroscopic surgery on both hips this offseason, and The Athletic’s Brandon Marks reports that Scheyer gave an optimistic report on the big man’s health status.

“Jon Scheyer on Kyle Filipowski's health post-hip surgery: ‘Doing great. He's started doing some one-on-one, hopefully he can progress to doing some two-on-two, three-on-three’” Marks tweeted. “Adds that Filipowski has no limitations, but just has to get back into shape after time off.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This Kyle Filipowski injury update is great news for the Blue Devils, as the center will be a key piece of the team’s 2023-24 college basketball season. Duke lost C Dereck Lively II and forward Dariq Whitehead in the NBA Draft but retained several rising sophomores, including Filipowski, guards Tyrese Proctor and Jaden Schutt, C Christian Reeves, and F Mark Mitchell.

Scheyer, in his second season as Duke’s head coach after replacing the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, also added several ESPN Top 100 recruits for the upcoming campaign. Joining Filipowski on the Blue Devils this season will be G Jared McCain (No. 10 overall), F Sean Stewart (No. 19), G Caleb Foster (No. 24), and F T.J. Power (No. 32).

Filipowski was the No. 7 recruit in the nation last season and went on to lead the Duke basketball team in points (15.1) and rebounds (9.0) per game last season.

Duke kicks off its 2023-24 campaign on October 20 with Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium and opens the regular season hosting Dartmouth on November 6.