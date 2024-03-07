The regular season is almost over for Duke basketball as they have just one massive game remaining this weekend against rival North Carolina. The Blue Devils have been without freshman guard Caleb Foster for the past couple games after he injured his right leg in a recent loss against Wake Forest. It would be huge for Duke if he was back for that game against the Tar Heels, but it doesn't sound like that will be the case.
Unfortunately for Caleb Foster and Duke basketball, it doesn't sound like Caleb Foster will return to the court before the end of the regular season. The Blue Devils have a chance to finish tied atop the ACC standings if they can beat North Carolina on Saturday, and they will have to do it shorthanded. Scheyer gave this update before the week started.
“There's no way for Monday,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said about the chance of Foster returning for the Blue Devils' battle at unranked NC State that took place on Monday. “And I think it's highly unlikely any time soon. We're gonna keep taking it week-to-week and continue to evaluate. But he's not out of that boot. He's not able to do anything. It's gonna be some time, still.”
Scheyer has since provided another update for Foster and said that he will not play against North Carolina.
“Jon Scheyer says freshman Caleb Foster will not play tomorrow,” Brendan Marks said in a tweet. “‘He's not there yet.' Adds that Foster still isn't able to practice. Sounds like an uphill battle for him to even be available for Duke's first ACC Tournament game next Thursday.”
That is unfortunate news for the Blue Devils. This game against North Carolina is the biggest contest of the regular season, and Foster will have to miss it. Duke is hoping to get Foster back during the postseason, but it sounds like he still has a ways to go before he can return.
Duke basketball and North Carolina will tip off at 6:30 ET on Saturday night with the ACC on the line. The Tar Heels have already clinched at least a share of the regular season title, but Duke wants to get in on it as well. After that game is the ACC Tournament, and then NCAA Tournament where both of these teams will be expected to go far.