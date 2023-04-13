David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The transfer portal is jumping these days. Every day a new player throws their name into the ring. It’s created sort of a free agency for college basketball. With big name players such as Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith and DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, college basketball fans are just waiting now for the next star to jump in. That would be Duke’s Celeste Taylor who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday as per Chantel Jennings of The Athletic. It’s a bit of surprise considering Taylor had originally said she was going to remain at Duke. She’s sure to be one of the top targets in the portal for other schools now.

Celeste Taylor is in the transfer portal. She said in late March that she would use her COVID year and return to Duke. She averaged 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game this year. — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) April 12, 2023

Celeste Taylor in the transfer portal means Duke is losing it’s third starter from last season’s starting lineup. They had already lost Elizabeth Balogun to graduation/WNBA draft and they lost Sheyeann Day-Wilson also to the transfer portal. Taylor was Duke’s leading scorer this past season and was projected to be first round WNBA draft pick had she opted to enter the draft. She had one more year of college basketball eligibility left due to her COVID year.

Last season Taylor averaged 11.4 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals with shooting splits of 39.4 percent shooting from the field, 32.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 67.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Taylor began her college career in the Big 12 at Texas where she played her first two seasons of college basketball. She transferred to Duke as a junior and played two seasons there.