Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The women’s college basketball world was shaken when Louisville basketball star Hailey Van Lith announced that she was entering the transfer portal, and will use her last year of eligibility at another school.

The announcement brought tons of speculation about where she could take her talents, and there are some schools out there that make a ton of sense for a variety of reasons. The reality is that it comes down to what Hailey Van Lith wants at her next destination. Is winning prioritized, or is it geography or a big NIL deal? Only she knows that answer.

Let’s dive into the four schools that make the most sense for Hailey Van Lith and why.

4. South Carolina Gamecocks

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina basketball program has established itself as one of the heavyweights in women’s college basketball despite the loss in the final four to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Dawn Staley’s teams have been known to dominate inside, with A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston headlining her national championship wins.

Hailey Van Lith would give South Carolina basketball a bit of a different look. Aliyah Boston is departing for the WNBA. Kamila Cardoso brings size, so South Carolina basketball should be able to maintain its presence inside and specifically on the boards.

If Van Lith wants to win, South Carolina basketball arguably makes the most sense. The UConn Huskies should be contenders next season too with Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd headlining their roster, but there would not be as much playing time available.

3. Miami Hurricanes

Miami has invested a lot of NIL in basketball, on the men’s and women’s side of things. The Cavinder twins are the notable players on the women’s side of things for Miami basketball. It is unsure if the Cavinder twins will be back for Miami next season, but it would make sense for Miami basketball to go after one of the top targets in the transfer portal in Hailey Van Lith.

If Van Lith is looking for large NIL opportunities, there might not be a better destination to go to than the Miami basketball program.

Also worth noting, Miami is an Adidas school. Van Lith is an Adidas athlete. It would not be a shock if Van Lith ends up in Miami.

2. Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana had a successful season in 2022-2023, and it could look to follow it up by adding Van Lith to the fold. It would not be a far move to go there from Louisville basketball.

The Indiana basketball program secured a one seed in the NCAA Tournament this past season, and got upset in the second round by Miami.

The other connection here is the one mentioned above with Miami. Indiana basketball is an Adidas program, so that lines up here as well. Despite Miami’s run in the NCAA Tournament, Indiana might be quipped to have a more successful season. If we are talking about the Adidas program that the best chance to win, Indiana basketball could be the call for Van Lith.

1. LSU Tigers

This would be a great get for Kim Mulkey and the LSU basketball program after winning the National Championship. Point guard Alexis Morris is departing for the WNBA, so it would make for a seamless transition.

Kim Mulkey was heavily involved in Van Lith’s recruitment. At the time she was at Baylor. Van Lith would be a great fit with Angel Reese, and the LSU basketball program would likely remain a contender with this roster. If Van Lith wants a chance to win, joining Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey with the LSU basketball program would make a ton of sense.