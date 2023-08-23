Montverde Academy forward Cooper Flagg is one of the biggest names in high school basketball. The Maine native is just 16 years old, yet he's already established himself as a top player in the nation.

So it should come as no surprise that Cooper Flagg is the early favorite to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, according to BetOnline's sportsbook. Flagg is listed as having -140 odds of being selected as the number-one overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. And his current odds of not being the first pick in the draft are a +100.

Cooper Flagg, 16, spent his sophomore season playing for the prestigious Montverde Academy — where Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell played high-school basketball — located in Montverde, Florida. He averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game across 25 games played with Montverde Academy as a sophomore. And Flagg's numbers as a sophomore are even more impressive when factoring in that he averaged just 17.8 minutes of playing time per game.

A 6'8″ athletic forward who plays both ends of the floor, Flagg projects to be a star at the NBA level. And it's likely that he will soon be committing to an elite college basketball program, as Flagg has already received offers from Duke, UCLA, UConn, West Virginia, and Michigan, just to name a few.

Only time will tell if Flagg will live up to the hype in the NBA. But let's hope that Flagg lives up to the hype and enjoys a very long and successful career in the big leagues.