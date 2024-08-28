Nike didn't sign Duke basketball's top prospect Cooper Flagg and that's a red flag for retired NBA star Gilbert Arenas. In a recent episode of “Gil's Arena,” Arenas reacted to Flagg signing his endorsement deal with New Balance and to the many people surprised that the NBA's future top lottery pick didn't ink a commitment with Nike.

“When people are like, I’m surprised he didn’t sign with Nike. Unfortunately, Nike must see something that they didn’t like because when Nike is coming, Nike is coming,” Arena said. “If they wanted Cooper Flagg, there was nothing New Balance was going to do to keep Cooper Flagg from signing. They would throw a bag at you that’s unreal if they think that you are going to be a part of their future. So, unfortunately, he falls under the same category that Jokic fell under, that Embiid fell under, that any big man falls under. Nike doesn’t touch those big guys like that.”

This means something to Arenas, who says a player's first deal with a shoe company matters in today's world.

“The face of something, unfortunately, your shoe company matters,” Arenas added. “There’s only been a few people in this history of the game that’s outplayed and still became a superstar worldwide in something other than a Nike, or s—t even an Adidas. We’re talking about since Michael Jordan. Converse was popping before Mike came to the scene.”

While people are reacting to Flagg's new shoe deal with New Balance, it isn't the first time a marquee player has not signed with Nike. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry signed a contract with Under Armour worth roughly $4 million in 2013, and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid signed a four-year $196 million extension with Sketchers in 2021. The Duke basketball five-star recruit is in good company.

Cooper Flagg's New Balance shoe endorsement deal

Perhaps Gilbert Arenas overlooked Cooper Flagg and New Balance's deep Maine roots as the most significant factor in Flagg signing a shoe endorsement deal with the sneaker brand. With its Skowhegan, Maine factory only 25 miles from Cooper's hometown in Newport, his decision to inking a contract with New Balance was easy, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

‘The connection with New Balance as a family company and a company with Maine roots means a lot to me,” Flagg said, per ESPN. “That makes this really different and special. My mom used to go to the tent sale for back-to-school shopping there when we were kids. That really aligns the brand with my roots. It's a perfect fit.”

In light of his shoe deal, Maine's hometown hero made it, and Flagg has Duke basketball fans excited for the upcoming season.