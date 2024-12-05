While the focus of Duke basketball's win over the Auburn Tigers will be on star Cooper Flagg, it is important to also mention the performance of freshman Isaiah Evans. Flagg himself would say he was “proud” of Evans after the game for his outing Wednesday night as the guard spoke about after the breakout game.

Coming off the bench for the Blue Devils, Evans would score 18 points as he made six out of his nine shots from the field, all of the makes were from beyond the arc. There is no doubt he was the spark plug that helped the ninth-ranked team in the country overtake the second as he spoke about being the group's “flamethrower,” according to 247 Sports.

“I'm used to being a flamethrower,” Evans said. “I'm just happy I could contribute. It was amazing. Since I signed with Duke, I always dreamed about being in a high-intensity game like that and delivering for my team and then coming out with the win – that was the most important part for me. Getting meaningful buckets, getting stops on defense, getting timely rebounds, it just felt amazing out there.”

“They were just saying, ‘Way to stay ready.' Everyone's been telling me that, for the last couple of games, just don't get too low, don't get too high,” Evans continued on what his teammates were telling him. “Just going out there and finally being able to do what I do, it feels great.”

Duke basketball's Isaiah Evans on reacting to the home crowd

Though Flagg is seen as the main engine for the Duke basketball team, fans will start to see way more of Evans throughout the season as he was a five-star player out of high school. He would speak after the game about hearing the crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium after he made each shot.

“It just makes me keep going,” Evans said. “Games where I might not play, or weeks where I might be down, it just reminded me that there are people behind me [on the Duke bench] that are waiting on me. I'm never going to give up, and I'm always going to keep working. It was important to beat a really good team for our confidence. Obviously, we know we can do it, but once you actually do it, you grow as a team. Tonight was a really important game.”

Speaking of Flagg, he would be amazed about Evans' performance, saying, “he's one of the hardest workers on the team,” according to Matt Giles of Sports Illustrated.

“That's not something you see every day,” Flagg said. “For a guy like Isaiah, who had an incredible high school career, to come in and not start how he would have hoped here but just to stay ready and just work every single day. He's one of the hardest workers on the team, for sure. Just kinda stay ready and be ready for that moment, it takes a lot. So, just really proud of him.”

Expand Tweet

Consequently, Duke is now 6-2 on the season 5-0 on their home floor, as their next game is against Louisville Sunday.