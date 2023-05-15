Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Duke basketball star Jeremy Roach has decided to finish out his Blue Devils career.

The guard will return for his senior year and pull out of the NBA Draft, as reported by Brendan Marks of The Athletic. Roach initially declared for the draft in April but with his chances of actually getting selected looking slim, the 21-year-old maintained his college eligibility.

Roach was one of Duke’s best players in 2022-23, finishing with 13.6 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per night in 32 outings. He returns to form a backcourt tandem with Tyrese Proctor. The Blue Devils also have a couple of intriguing guard recruits coming in.

Duke went 27-9 last season and ultimately lost in the NCAA Tournament in Round of 32 to Tennessee in blowout fashion. Jeremy Roach was an important factor in their Final Four run in 2022 though and will be one of their most experienced players in Year 4.

It only makes sense that Roach runs it back with Duke because if he can have a good season, the guard could see himself selected fairly high in the draft. Signing as an undrafted free agent could’ve been an option, but the path to actually making an NBA roster is far more difficult that way.

This announcement comes after leading scorer Kyle Filipowski said he plans to return for his sophomore campaign as well after averaging 15.1 points and nine rebounds per contest. Duke looks to be in good hands heading into 2023-2024.