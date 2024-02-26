Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer gave a Kyle Filipowski injury update after the star was injured during a student court storming following Wake Forest earning an 83-79 upset over the Blue Devils on Saturday. More than that, though, Scheyer also took the ACC to task for not preventing a dangerous court-storming like this from happening.
“On the ACC teleconference, Duke coach Jon Scheyer says he's ‘not sure if (Kyle Filipowski will) be able to practice yet,’” The Athletic’s Brandon Marks reported on Monday. “Hopefully they'll know later today. Filipowski did not have any imaging done on his injured knee.”
Scheyer called court storming “a dangerous situation” that “can’t happen” and said “The ACC needs to do something” to protect his and all college basketball players from this type of scary situation.
After the final whistle sounded in the Wake Forest upset over Duke, hundreds of students came streaming onto the basketball court before the Blue Devils had a chance to head to the locker room. As Duke’s leading scorer, sophomore Kyle Filipowski, was walking toward his bench, a student who was seemingly heckling the Blue Devils star crashed into him, injuring his knee.
Duke players, coaches, and student managers — including Jon Scheyer — quickly swarmed to Filipowski and quickly escorted him off the court.
While Scheyer had harsh words for the ACC after the incident, he also offered praise to his student managers who he called “heroes” for jumping into action to protect Filipowski.
This isn’t the first time this season a court storming has involved a star player on the visiting team getting roughed up. In January, an Ohio State fan crashed into Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark as students rushed the floor following a 100-92 Buckeyes win over the Hawkeyes.