Wake Forest upset Duke basketball in what turned out to be a magnificent win for the Demon Deacons. Unfortunately, all of the attention is on Kyle Filipowski after he suffered an injury when fans stormed the court. After the game, the star center claims the collision was “intentional.”
Filipowski didn't hide his opinions during the postgame presser, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. The Duke basketball star believes the collisions “was personal, intentional for sure.” He explains his reason in his full quote.
“I absolutely feel like it was personal, intentional for sure. There's no reason where they see a big guy like me trying to work my way off the court and can't just work their way around me. There's no excuse for that.”
That's a rather bold claim considering it's not clear if the collision was intentional or not. However, it appears the fan was looking at and taunting Kyle Filipowski right before the collision occurred.
Head coach Jon Scheyer first stated the Duke basketball star suffered an ankle sprain during his postgame press conference. However, after further evaluation, Kyle Filipowski's injury was updated to a knee injury.
“Jon Scheyer just texted to confirm/correct his postgame comments: Kyle Filipowski suffered a knee injury, not an ankle, during the court-storm.”
Hopefully, it's not a serious injury and Filipowski can bounce back right away. However, considering it's a knee injury, the Blue Devils will likely take the necessary time to ensure their star center is fully healthy before returning.
Duke doesn't play basketball again until February 28 when the take on Louisville. An injury update will be made before that game. If Filipowski if forced to miss time, it could hurt the Blue Devils' chances in the upcoming March Madness Tournament.