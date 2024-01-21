Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark speaks out after collision with fan during Ohio State's court-storming victory celebration.

In a dramatic turn of events following a high-energy overtime showdown, Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark was escorted to the locker room after an unexpected collision with a court-storming Ohio State fan. The incident occurred amidst the chaos that ensued as Ohio State fans flooded the court celebrating their team's narrow 100-92 victory over the Hawkeyes on Sunday.

A video originally shared by user @Dadsdontplay on X, formerly Twitter, captured the tense moments as Clark, visibly shaken, was helped off the court by team staff. The footage highlighted the risks associated with post-game celebrations, where fans and players often share the court in uncontrolled environments.

Caitlin Clark had to be helped into the locker room after a collision with a fan storming the court following Ohio State’s win over Iowa. Hope she’s alright 🙏 (via @Dadsdontplay)pic.twitter.com/J7QVd5RZaX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2024

The game itself was a thriller, with both teams showcasing exceptional skill and determination. However, the post-game excitement took a concerning turn as fans rushed onto the court. Amidst the fanfare, a fan collided with Clark, leading to her needing assistance to leave the court.

Clark later commented on the atmosphere at the Schottenstein Center, acknowledging the excitement of the game.

“Kind of scary … it knocked the wind out of me, but thankfully my teammates picked me up and got me off the court. And their AD (athletic director) already came an apologized to me. You know, it comes with the territory. I'm sure they try their best to do whatever they could, but obviously it didn't work and that's disappointing. Just focused now on the game, ways we can get better,” Clark said in a video shared on X by Kellyanne Stitts.

Caitlin Clark says she’s ok now after getting blindsided by a fan trying to storm the court. She fell hard and mentioned she got the wind knocked out of her. pic.twitter.com/V8SzpsCDMU — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) January 21, 2024

This incident raises questions about the safety protocols during celebrations. Some replies to the video on X questioned if court-storming would be banned if Clark turned out to be seriously injured. While court-storming is a long-standing tradition in sports, it has the potential to lead to situations where the safety of players and staff can be compromised.

The incident with Caitlin Clark highlights concerns raised by Purdue men's basketball coach Matt Painter. Just 10 days earlier, after a court-storming in Lincoln following Nebraska's upset over his Boilermakers, Painter addressed the potential dangers of such celebrations.

“We gotta do something about the court storms, guys,” Painter said, via Matt Galatzan of Sports Illustrated. “I just don't know why institutions aren't ready for it. Like, what did you think was gonna happen if they won? Spread the word. Spread the word before somebody gets hurt.”