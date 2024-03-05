Duke basketball coasted to a 79-64 win over North Carolina State on Monday night, and Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer pointed out exactly what the key to the game was, according to Duke play-by-play voice David Shumate:
“Coach Scheyer after @DukeMBB beat N.C. State 79-64: ‘I thought the story of the night was our bench – Sean, TJ and Ryan – the work they did was huge. I’m just really proud of my team – to get this on a quick turnaround was big time. It was just a workmanlike performance.'”
Duke basketball got 17 points off the bench, headed by Sean Stewart's 12 points. Ryan Young had three points and five rebounds, while TJ Power chipped in three points in 10 minutes of action.
The Blue Devils (24-6, 15-4 ACC) gave up a season-high 27 points to Wolfpack big man DJ Burns Jr. and his collection of moves in the paint. But Duke handled everything else. They committed only five turnovers, four fast-break points, and nly allowed NC State to shoot 3-9 from the 3-point line.
Duke basketball continues to peak at just the right time. Kyle Filipowski said as much this weekend after the Blue Devils topped Virginia.
“We have to win out these last two games, as well, there's just as important to put ourselves in the best position for March,” Filipowski said.
Filipowski seems to be feeling fine following getting hit during a court storming a week ago in a loss to Wake Forest. The center is now averaging just under 17 points, to go with 8 rebounds a contest. The big man says his team is playing cohesively with one common goal.
“We're playing for the Final Four, that's the most important thing,” Filipowski added.