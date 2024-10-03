All eyes will be on Cooper Flagg as he prepares for his freshman season for Duke basketball. While expectations are high, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer understands that there's a learning curve in college basketball.

Especially when you enter the ranks as a 17-year-old. Flagg is still expected to play a major role in Duke's success during the 2024-25 campaign. However, Scheyer admitted that there will be some growth spurts along the way, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

“I have total belief when we step on the floor that we feel we have the best player on the court eight away,” Scheyer said. “He's going to have a terrific season, but there's going to be moments where he has to grow, and that's what it's all about. We've had 18 years olds, we've had 19 years olds. But being a 17-year-old, it's going to be a process.

One of those growing moments came during 90 minutes of competitive scrimmaging on Sept. 28. Flagg struggled offensively, as his developing ball handling skills led to numerous turnovers. He did sink a free throw to win one scrimmage and had to blocks to secure a victory in another. However, it was apparent that Flagg's offensive game is still in progress as the season nears.

While his own offensive game struggled, Givony noted that Flagg was an able facilitator, making strong passes throughout. Furthermore, Flagg showed why he was such a lauded prospect on the defensive side of the ball. He was capable of guarding positions one through five and was aggressive in his rebound attempts.

Jon Scheyer and Duke still have lofty expectations for Cooper Flagg in year one. As does the NBA as a consensus favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. But Flagg is still growing into a complete player, and Scheyer is committed to helping him get there.

What Cooper Flagg offers Duke basketball

After a two-year hiatus from 2019-2021, Duke basketball has been in the NCAA Tournament ever year season. They're coming off of a run all the way to the Elite Eight in 2023. But with Flagg now on their roster, the Blue Devils are looking to make a deeper run.

Flagg is one of the elite prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, ranking No. 1 in 247 Sports' rankings. He carried offers from a number of top level schools, including UConn, Kansas and Texas. However, it was Duke that won out in the end.

Right off the bat, Flagg will give the Blue Devils an elite defender. Being able to guard anyone on the floor, he should excel of switches and will be a menace to the ball handler he's covering in man-to-man. As a skilled shot blocker, it'll be difficult for anyone to drive past him and score in the paint.

He is also continuing to grow offensively. Being able to pass the ball and knock down jumpers will be key to giving the Blue Devils a fluid offensive approach. But as he continues to develop as a playmaker, the sky is the limit.

Flagg's commitment to Duke made the Blue Devils one of the favorites to take home the 2025 NCAA Championship. But before any nets are cut down, Scheyer knows it'll be a process.