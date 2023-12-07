Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer revealed starting point guard Tyrese Proctor sprained his ankle during their loss to Georgia Tech.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has given an injury update on sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor's injury following their loss to Georgia Tech.

Jon Scheyer said Tyrese Proctor suffered a sprained ankle during the Georgia Tech game, per McClatchy's Stephen Wiseman.

“Per Jon Scheyer, sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor's injury from the Georgia Tech loss was diagnosed as a sprained ankle. No firm timetable provided for his return, but Scheyer said, ‘He's working every day to be back as soon as possible.' @DukeMBB has only 4 more games this month,” Wiseman tweeted on Wednesday.

Tyrese Proctor's ankle injury against Georgia Tech

Tyrese Proctor, an Australian point guard, suffered the injury in Duke basketball's 72-68 loss to Georgia Tech on December 3. He landed in awkward fashion after he made a driving move for the basket just 70 seconds into the game. His teammates had to help him get back on his feet after the play.

Georgia Tech capitalized on Tyrese Proctor's injury. The home team went on a 14-1 run and established an 11-point lead after he left the game. Jon Scheyer's team eventually lost its second straight game and fell to 5-3 on the season.

Prior to Tyrese Proctor's sprained ankle against Georgia Tech, he had averaged 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. He had been leading the ACC with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.75. Proctor scored a career-high 22 points in Duke basketball's 90-60 rout of Bucknell on November 17.

For his part, Jon Scheyer felt Duke basketball needs to play better as a unit amid its two-game skid.

“I haven't liked the way we've passed the ball the last two games. We have 11 assists as a team. We as a team, I believe, should have closer to 20 assists a game. It should come easier for us,” Jon Scheyer said following the four-point road loss at Georgia Tech.

It won't come easy for Duke basketball without starting point guard Tyrese Proctor. Let's see how they respond with Proctor out of commission.