Jon Scheyer shared a nostalgic memory about the 2001 title game ahead of Duke's Friday showdown with Arizona basketball.

Jon Scheyer coached the Duke Blue Devils to a 27-9 record in his first season as head coach. Still, he's yet to achieve a Final Four appearance or national championship, two potential accomplishments Duke basketball fans hope will happen another time.

Scheyer got an eye-popping comparison to ex-Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, aka ‘Coach K,' recently over his success on the recruiting trail. A recent prediction of a Duke basketball national championship in 2024 centered around Scheyer's coaching skills as the main reason for the pick.

On Thursday night, Scheyer spoke to the gathered media, recalling a time when he sat in the stands as a Duke fan amidst a sea of Arizona Wildcats fans. Scheyer's love for Duke basketball won't be questioned anytime soon after this revelation, that much is for certain.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer is very familiar with the history between Duke & Arizona 😈🌵 pic.twitter.com/buhtlGET59 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 10, 2023

Duke defeated Luke Olson's Arizona basketball team that season by a final score of 82-72. The Blue Devils, led by Coach K, Shane Battier, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Jay Williams, comprised on the greatest college basketball teams of the past two-plus decades.

They knocked off an Arizona Wildcats team loaded with talent including Loren Woods, Gilbert Arenas and Richard Jefferson.

With Carlos Boozer and Nate James coming off of the bench, and former NBA defensive stalwart Chris Duhon leading the charge in the backcourt, Duke basketball fans loved the 2001 team just as much as Scheyer did.

Now the goal for Scheyer is to craft a team worthy of fans' admiration going forward. With possible All-American Kyle Filipowski leading the way at center and Scheyer on the sidelines, Duke basketball is in good hands for a possible Final Four run.

The second-ranked Blue Devils take on the #12 Arizona Wildcats tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at the legendary Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.