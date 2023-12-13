Did Jon Scheyer do the right thing in not giving in to Kyle Filipowski's pleas on Tuesday?

Duke basketball sophomore big man Kyle Filipowski received a hilarious reality check amid his potential triple-double on Tuesday.

Kyle Filipowski implored his head coach Jon Scheyer to let him play in the waning moments of No. 21 Duke basketball's 89-68 rout of Hofstra. To Filipowski's dismay, Scheyer would have none of it, per SI.com's Shawn Krest.

“Flip knew he was close to a triple double. ‘I tried to get Coach to leave me in for the last two minutes to get it, but he said, ‘You're closer to a quadruple double with turnovers.' So that put me in my place real quick,'” Krest tweeted on Tuesday.

Duke Blue Devils sophomore big man Kyle Filipowski tonight #NBADraft — 28 points

— 12 rebounds

— 8 assists

— 3 blocks

— 10/16 FG

— 4/7 3P

— 4/5 FT pic.twitter.com/qknwbeqbyA — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) December 13, 2023

Kyle Filipowski dominated Hofstra on Tuesday

Kyle Filipowski had one of his best all-around performances for Duke basketball on Tuesday. He finished the game with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and a career-high eight assists. Filipowski also drained four triples and blocked three shots for good measure.

It was sweet redemption for Filipowski, who mustered a combined 17 points on an atrocious 2-for-10 shooting in Duke basketball's previous two games.

Unfortunately for Kyle Filipowski, his coach made a valid point. Flip already had seven turnovers by the time he implored Scheyer to keep him in the game. Who knows? Had Filipowski remained in the game, he would've recorded a triple-double for the wrong reasons.

Filipowski announced he would return for his sophomore campaign at Durham, NC this past spring. The 7'0″ center has been averaging 17.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists through Duke's first 10 games of the 2023 NCAA season.

Filipowski made it clear making up for his hip injury last season had little bearing on his decision to play for Jon Scheyer again. For all its worth, his decision to return for his sophomore year will help Duke basketball make another run at the ACC title in 2023.