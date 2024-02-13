Kyle Filipowski and Bryce Hopkins signed a unique NIL deal.

The Duke basketball program has enjoyed a strong season and is fresh off of a 77-69 win over Wake Forest on Monday night. Kyle Filipowski has been a star and looks to be an early choice if he enters the 2024 NBA Draft.

As a result, Filipowski and Providence star Bryce Hopkins have inked a unique NIL deal, signing a partnership with Bite Brands and Haystack Sourcing Solutions to release Snack Fanatics Chips, per Pete Nakos of On3.

‘He’s also taking advantage of his brand to sign NIL deals. Along with Providence forward Bryce Hopkins, Filipowski has inked an NIL deal with Bite Brands and Haystack Sourcing Solutions to release Snack Fanatics Chips. The chips feature unique seasonings, with Filipowski featured on packing for Hot Honey BBQ Potato chips, while Hopkins will be promoting the Buffalo Wing Blue Cheese flavor.'

Kyle Filipowski has been making his way up the early NBA Draft boards, averaging 17.4 PPG with 8.3 rebounds for the Duke basketball team. Hopkins is also a star for Providence, averaging 15.5 PPG with 8.6 rebounds. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season ina. huge blow for Providence.

Filipowski released a statement after the NIL deal was announced: “It’s awesome to join the initial Snack Fanatics lineup. It’s a great way to support me and enjoy delicious chips at the same time.”

The chips will be sold on Amazon and stores across the country, and this is a cool NIL deal for the college basketball stars taking advantage of the opportunity.