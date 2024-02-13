The Blue Devils Coach got real on what is needed for a March Madness run.

The Duke basketball team isn't quite a vintage Coach K unit nowadays but they have proven their mettle with big wins throughout the season. On Monday they knocked off the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium in a win that Coach Jon Scheyer's bunch will savor for quite some time.

Recently Duke big man Kyle Filipowski opened up about Coach Scheyer's key decision against Notre Dame. Blue Devils alumnus Greyson Allen got real on whether Scheyer's group can play their best en route to a matchup for all the marbles this season.

On Monday, the Devils flashed their potential with a big win at home over a solid Wake team.

Duke Basketball Coach Scheyer Speaks On Big Win

Scheyer is a former player under Coach Mike Krzyzewski and the team's current coach.

He said a lot about his team's potential while singling out Mark Mitchell as a player who can get his team over the hump this season. Mitchell is averaging 12.7 points on the year. He scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds against the Deacons.

The Kansas City native and Sunrise Christian High School alumnus could be just what the doctor ordered for a championship run this March.

Coach Scheyer after @DukeMBB beat WFU 77-69: “One, Wake Forest is really good – to hold them to 69 points – our defense was terrific, our guys were tough and made winning plays. Flip and Mark were men, just big time the whole game, when Mark’s attacking we’re a different team.” — David Shumate (@dukepbp) February 13, 2024

Duke Basketball Schedule Lightens Up a Bit

Duke basketball doesn't play a ranked team until Virginia basketball comes calling on March 2nd at Cameron Indoor.

Until then, Duke has games against the Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, Wake again, and Louisville.

It will be quite the task for Scheyer's team to stay focused against a talented slate of opponents that appears to be lacking a marquee game until next month.

It's also a chance to work on all of the things that are holding them back until the next chapter of their title quest gets underway.