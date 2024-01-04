A brutal blow for Bryce Hopkins and Providence

The Providence basketball team announced that Bryce Hopkins suffered a torn ACL on his right knee, ending his season. Hopkins suffered the injury last night in the loss to Seton Hall basketball, and Kim English spoke about the injury in Providence's statement.

“We all feel for Bryce and his family in this difficult time,” Kim English said in the release. “We will be with him throughout this process to help him comeback stronger than ever. We ask that all of Friartown keeps Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

It is a big blow for the Friars to lose Hopkins for the season, as he is the team's best player in most people's eyes. After transferring from Kentucky basketball to Providence for the 2022-2023 season, Hopkins averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in 33 games, and he was continuing to produce at a similar rate this season in 14 games, with 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, according to Sports Reference.

Providence had gotten off to a good start to the season before Hopkins' injury, they were 11-2 heading into that Seton Hall game last night, and were set up to have a good start to Big East play.

It will be interesting to see how English deals with the absence of Hopkins. Players like Devin Carter, Jayden Pierre and Josh Oduro will be depended on more as a result of the injury to Hopkins. Providence looked firmly like a tournament team before the injury, now it will be a tougher task to maintain that level of performance.