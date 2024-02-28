After Duke basketball lost against Wake Forest over the weekend, Kyle Filipowski was injured as a fan bumped into him during the court storm. The Blue Devils were trying to get off the court as the fans quickly rushed the floor, and Filipowski hurt his ankle in the process. Duke is returning to action on Wednesday night at home against Louisville, and Filipowski is expected to play.
Kyle Filipowski exited the court on Saturday with the assistance of numerous teammates and Duke basketball staff members, and the team formed a wall around him as he limped to the locker room. It appears he is going to be okay as it looks like he is good to go for Wednesday's game.
“Kyle Filipowski is expected to play tonight for @DukeMBB, per source,” Adam Zagoria said in a tweet.