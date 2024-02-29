Freshman guard Caleb Foster injured a foot during Duke basketball's loss to Wake Forest and missed the last 15:28 of play.
A starter in Duke basketball's previous three games and 15 total games this season, the 6-5 Foster did not play in his team's 84-59 win over Louisville and is expected to be out for several games as he recovers, according to coach Jon Scheyer:
Scheyer says Caleb Foster will be out for a bit. pic.twitter.com/uI8TVgFMkP
— Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) February 29, 2024
Said the Duke basketball coach, “My heart breaks that he wasn’t able to play tonight … We’re going to be without him for a while. I don’t know how long that is.”
Duke basketball's next game is Saturday against Virginia. The Blue Devils play at N.C. State on Monday before closing the regular season against North Carolina on March 9 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Foster averages 7.7 points and has made 40.6% of his 3-pointers this season. With him unavailable, Duke will start sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor along with senior Jeremy Roach and freshman Jared McCain in its three-guard lineup.
Kyle Filipowski, who was injured after Wake Forest fans stormed the court after their upset win over Duke basketball, was able to play against Louisville on Wednesday. He had nine points and 10 rebounds for the no. 10 Blue Devils.
Filipowski leads Duke with 16.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He has never missed a game in his two college seasons.
Hopefully Foster is able to return to Duke basketball soon. After a slow start, he broke out off the bench early in the season against Michigan State and has proved to be a valuable weapon for the team since.