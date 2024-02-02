It is one of the biggest rivalries in college sports as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Duke-North Carolina prediction and pick.

It is one of the biggest rivalries in college sports as Duke faces North Carolina. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Duke-North Carolina prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Duke enters the game sitting at 16-4 on the year while also 7-2 in conference play. That places them in second place in the ACC for the year. They lost three of their first eight games though, falling to Arizona in the second game of the year, and then losing back-to-back games on the road to Arkansas and Georgia Tech. From there, thye went on an eight-game winning streak, including beating Georgia Tech at home. They would fall the next time out though, losing by four to Pitt. Since then, they have won three straight, including two on the road.

North Carolina enters the game sitting at 17-4 on the year while sitting 9-0 in conference play. They fell by two earlier in the season to Villanova, while also falling to UCONN and Kentucky. Since that loss to Kentucky, they won ten straight games. Further, each of those games where wins by ten or more points, including eight straight in ACC play. Still, it was a stumble last time out. After leading most of the first half against Georgia Tech, it would be a tight game in the second half, with Georgia Tech winning 74-73.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Duke-North Carolina Odds

Duke: +4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +164

North Carolina: -4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke sits 14th in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 37th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Duke is 31st in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 26th in effective field goal percentage. Kyle Filipowski comes in with 17.5 points per game this year, while he is shooting 50.4 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Jeremy Roach comes in with 13.9 points per game this year while also shooting 47.5 percent this ear. Finally, Mark Mitchell comes in with 12.5 points per game this year while shooting 52.2 percent this year. Tyrese Proctor is also a major force on offense. He leads the team with 3.9 assists per game this year while having 11.2 points of his own.

Duke ranks 145th in rebounds per game this year, still, they are 16th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Filipowski leads her as well, coming in with 8.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Mark Mitchell also adds 6.1 rebounds per game this year.

Duke is 53rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Roach and Filipowski play a major role here as well. Roach comes in with 1.4 steals per game, while Filipowski has 1.2 steals per game, but also has 1.9 blocks per game this year.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina is sixth according to KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are sitting 15th on the offensive side of things while sitting fourth on the defensive side of things. They have done all of this while facing the 11th hardest schedule in the nation according to KenPom. North Carolina is 20th in the nation in points per game. They are led by RJ Davis. While Davis shoots just 44.9 percent from the field, he is a solid three-point shooter, hitting 40.6 percent of his threes. That has led to him scoring 21.5 points per game this year to lead the team. He also helps the offense with his 3.3 assists this year.

Armando Bacot is also scoring well. He comes into the game with 13.4 points per game, and he is shooting 53.2 percent from the field this year. Joining him in scoring well is Harrison Ingram. He comes in with 12.1 points per game this year.

The rebounding game is great for North Carolina. They are fifth in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting 40th in the nation in offensive rounds, and fourth in defensive rebounds. Bacot and Ingram lead the way here too. Bacot comes in with 9.9 rebounds per game this year, while Ingram comes in with 8.8 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, both of them have over two offensive rebounds per game this year.

On defense, North Carolina ranks 95th in the nation in points against this year but sits 14th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Bacot is a disruptive force here too, coming in with 1.9 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, both Ingram and Davis have 1.3 steals per game.

Final Duke-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

The North Carolina defense and rebounding have to be the difference in this game. That will require Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram to stay out of foul trouble. Duke does have the better offense overall, but the North Carolina offense is great as well. They are much stronger than the Duke defense, and then if the North Carolina defense can limit Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach, they will come out with a win.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Duke-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -4.5 (-110)