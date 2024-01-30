Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer is loving how his team is responding to adversity.

Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer has a simple explanation for how his team has been able to perform so well lately. Scheyer was pleased with his team following Duke's 77-67 win over Virginia Tech, and there's a reason why.

“This season, it's still an evolution, it's still a process of figuring out how this team needs to be successful, and they always respond,” Scheyer said, per the school's social media.

Scheyer pointed to the team's defensive effort as an example of this evolution. Duke played solid defense in both halves of the game to keep Virginia Tech in check. The Blue Devils were also giving effort on offense, led by Jeremy Roach's 16 points. Duke basketball is now 16-4 on the season, following the win over the Hokies.

Duke is 7-2 in the ACC, second in the conference behind North Carolina. The team is still working to find its identity this year, but has only one loss in its last 12 games. That was a home defeat to Pittsburgh. Things are bright in Durham, and look only to get better as the Blue Devils welcome the best recruiting class in the country next season, including no. 1 prospect Cooper Flagg.

Duke basketball next plays in-state rival North Carolina in one of the most important games of the year for the program. The game also has huge implications in the ACC. Duke can still fight their way to a one seed in the NCAA tournament this season, despite the team's four losses.

Duke and North Carolina play on Saturday. The game tips off at 6:30 Eastern.