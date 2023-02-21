The Duke Blue Devils are about to enter their first postseason without legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski in a long time. After the end of the 2021-2022 season, Coach K called it a career, and he rode off into the sunset as one of the greatest college basketball head coaches of all time.

Duke is 20-8 on the year and 11-6 in ACC play entering Tuesday night, so their NCAA Tournament bid is essentially locked in. They aren’t in the top 25, but it is still a decent year for the post-Coach K era under Jon Scheyer.

Regarding his retirement, the legendary head coach opened up on the last few years at Duke and gave some pretty interesting remarks (h/t Brendan Marks of The Athletic):

“When I say I don’t miss it, it doesn’t mean I didn’t love it. I just think I squeezed every bit of joy from that sponge, you know?”

Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski isn’t missing it one bit. After all, he did squeeze every little bit out of it. His resume includes an eye-popping number of accolades, featuring five national titles, 13 Final Four appearances, 15 ACC Tournament titles, and 13 ACC regular season crowns. He also has three gold medals as head coach of the USA Olympic team, so he has done everything possible during his career.

It’s easy for someone like Coach K to look back and think about what could have been, especially after Duke reached the Final Four in his final season before losing to ACC rival North Carolina. Nonetheless, retirement is treating Coach K pretty well so far.