Duke basketball is taking on Arizona on Friday night in a huge non-conference matchup, and Mike Krzyzewski will be there.

The college basketball season is in full swing and one of the best matchups of the non-conference slate will be taking place on Saturday night. Arizona basketball is hitting the road to Cameron Indoor to take on Duke basketball. The Wildcats are coming into this matchup ranked #12 in the country and the Blue Devils are ranked #2. Both teams are undefeated, and Duke is a 5.5-point favorite heading into the game.

This is year two of the Jon Scheyer era in Durham after 42 years of Mike Krzyzewski. In year one without Coach K, Duke basketball had a solid season as they won the ACC Tournament and made the NCAA Tournament as a #4 seed. They ended up losing in the round of 32, but it was still a pretty good first year for Scheyer.

It still feels weird to see a Duke basketball game and not see Mike Krzyzewski at the game. On Friday night against Arizona, he actually will be there. according to a tweet from Jeff Goodman. This will be the second game that Krzyzewski has attended since he retired in 2022.

The season is still very young, but it looks like it's going to be another exciting year of Duke basketball. The Blue Devils opened up the season with a home win against Dartmouth on Monday. Duke cruised to a 92-54 win.

Not only are things going well for the Blue Devils on the court, but they are also tearing it up on the recruiting trail. The number one player in the 2024 class, Cooper Flagg, recently committed to Duke, and their recruiting class is one of the best in the nation. It's a new era without Krzyzewski leading the way, but the Blue Devils aren't missing a beat.