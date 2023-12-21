Duke basketball's win over Baylor on Wednesday will likely have a big impact on the team throughout the seaosn and on selection Sunday.

The Duke basketball program picked up a massive win over No. 10 Baylor on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, and it is one that should have a lasting impact on them through selection Sunday, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Duke basketball's win over Baylor was huge because the best win that Jon Scheyer's team had before this game was a neutral site victory over Michigan State at the Champions Classic.

Duke moved to 8-3 on the season with the win over Baylor, and it is the first of hopefully many resume-building wins for Jon Scheyer's squad. The Blue Devils' three losses came against Arizona, on the road against Arkansas and against Georgia Tech.

Scheyer's team has one game against Queens University of Charlotte before going into the bulk of ACC play with a home game against Syracuse on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Blue Devils came into the season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll, and the start to the season has not lived up to to expectations. Hopefully for Duke, the win over Baylor is the start of the team living up to that standard.

It will be interesting to see if Duke can carry some momentum from this win into ACC play. That is where the Blue Devils will have to get some more signature wins, which can in turn give them a good seed in the NCAA Tournament.

It will be worth monitoring whether or not the Blue Devils can gel as a team throughout ACC play and show glimpses of what was expected for them before the season started.