Duke basketball fans are loving the highlights they see of star recruit Cooper Flagg.

Duke basketball fans still have to wait a little longer for blue chip recruit Cooper Flagg to join the team. But the wait may very well be worth it. Flagg is causing jaws to drop with his highlight reel as he plays his final year of prep school basketball.

Flagg is the no. 1 high school prospect in America for the 2024 class, and committed to Duke back in October. He's putting on a show night after night with his prep school team, Montverde Academy in Florida. Flagg is slamming home monster dunks and running the floor like a gazelle. He's a five-star recruit who had offers from virtually every major program in the country before he chose the Blue Devils.

Flagg's length and athleticism surely have Duke basketball fans dreaming of a national championship. The good news for Duke, however, is that Flagg isn't going to be alone. The 2024 Duke class includes not only Flagg but a handful of other four or five star recruits, including Pat Ngongba, Isaiah Evans, Darren Harris and Kon Kneuppel. All of those five are members of ESPN's Top 100 basketball recruits in the 2024 class.

Duke is going to have to wait until next year for all of those diaper dandies. The team is currently 7-3 on the season, with a showdown with Baylor on tap for Wednesday night. Both teams are ranked in the Top 25. Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer is trying to get his team back into the NCAA tournament. Duke bowed last season in the Round of 32 in Scheyer's first season as head coach.