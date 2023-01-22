It goes without saying that North Carolina basketball has one of the richest lineages in the sport’s history. Armando Bacot has to be included in that prestigious group now that he has become the program’s all-time leader in doubles-doubles and rebounds, according the ACC Network.

Bacot leaped ahead of Billy Cunningham after recording his 61st double-double in a 80-69 win over North Carolina State on Saturday. He was not done yet, though, as he also passed Tyler Hansbrough for most rebounds in UNC history. It will surely be an unforgettable night for one of the most accomplished players ever to wear the Carolina blue.

Preseason No. 1 North Carolina was in reach of the National Championship last year, but has underachieved so far this season. Bacot has been one of the few bright spots, averaging more than 17 points and 11 rebounds per game.

The big man has continued a proud Tar Heel tradition of physical, low post basketball. Additionally, armando Bacot is North Carolina’s all-time leader in offensive and defensive rebounding and is in the top 10 for most blocks. He has had a number of memorable efforts in his four seasons of college basketball, but none more impactful than the 11 points and 21 boards he recorded in the Final Four against bitter rival Duke last year. It was an instant classic that marked the end of Mike Krzyzewski’s fabled coaching career.

Bacot’s own illustrious college career is nearing it’s final chapter as well. The senior will undoubtedly want another chance to finish what he and the Tar Heels came so close to doing against Kansas in the 2022-23 season; win a National Championship. North Carolina started 5-0 before dropping four straight earlier this season. The program has regained its footing a bit since, but still has work to do in an always trying ACC.

Bacot will enjoy etching his name in North Carolina basketball history before the team takes the court against Syracuse on Tuesday.