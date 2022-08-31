RUMOR: Duke basketball extremely behind UCLA, Texas in pursuit of Andrej Stojakovic

The Duke Blue Devils fell short of winning the National Championship last season when they lost to archrivals North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four, and Duke basketball might again be losing again this time around on the recruitment front, particularly in their pursuit of Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA All-Star and Sacramento Kings hotshot Peja Stojakovic.

According to Jamie Shaw of On3, Duke basketball appears to have some serious work to do if they are to still convince Andrej Stojakovic that Durham is the best place for him to take his talents.

“I think it is safe to call UCLA and Texas the leaders going into the second set of visits. At this point, Stanford, Virginia, and Oregon seem to be a bit behind the previous two. I don’t expect Duke, at this point, to be in the mix.”

Stojakovic is expected to enter college in 2023. The four-star prospect has gained interest from several major basketball programs, including Duke basketball. The Oregon Ducks, Stanford Cardinal, Texas Longhorns, UCLA Bruins, and the Florida Gators have all been looking at his direction. Duke basketball also has competition from its own conference for Andrej Stojakovic with the Virginia Cavaliers also showing interest in the 6-6 forward.

In any case, Duke basketball already has a loaded recruitment class for 2023, with or without Stojakovic. Per 247 Sports, the Blue Devils have already signed four five-star 2023 prospects in Mackenzie Mgbako, Sean Stewart, Caleb Foster, and Jared McCain.