Arguably the biggest game of the young 2024 NCAA basketball season will be taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The number one ranked Kansas Jayhawks will be taking on the biggest name in college basketball: Cooper Flagg and his Duke Blue Devils. The matchup will be taking place in the Vegas Showdown, and in this article, we will explain how you can watch it.

When and where is the Duke vs. Kansas game?

Duke will take on Kansas in the Vegas Showdown, a four-team tournament that was previously known as the Wooden Legacy. While Seattle and Furman are also playing in the tournament, everyone is looking forward to the Duke vs. Kansas game. The 11-seeded Blue Devils are facing the top-ranked Jayhawks in a showcase format, meaning they won't play the other schools in Las Vegas (Kansas will play Furman next week at Allen Fieldhouse, and Duke will play Seattle next week at Cameron Indoor). The Duke vs. Kansas game is on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET. The venue is the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to watch Duke vs. Kansas

ESPN will be broadcasting this Vegas Showdown game, so you can also live stream the game with fuboTV. Youtube TV and Sling TV are other options for streaming.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Duke -152

Storylines

Duke and Kansas are two of the biggest blue-blood schools and most prestigious programs in college basketball. They don't play each other with regularity, but when they do, it tends to be a classic. Duke has won eight of the 14 matchups (since 1985), but Kansas won the last time the two squared off. That was a 69-64 Jayhawk victory in the 2022-23 season.

Despite still being in the non-conference portion of the season, both of these teams have already had some big games, so there should be plenty of momentum coming into the game. Kansas is 5-0 and the number one seed in the nation largely because of Hunter Dickinson. The former Michigan center is playing like the best player in college basketball right now, as he is averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Kansas already beat fellow blue-blood North Carolina, and they have another impressive win over Michigan State. Duke, meanwhile, is only 4-1 because they lost to Kentucky, but they did bounce back with an impressive win over Arizona. Duke is led by a freshman who we tabbed as the best player in the nation coming into the season. That is, of course, the projected number one overall pick, Cooper Flagg.

Flagg has been doing a little bit of everything for Duke, including carrying more playmaking, ball-handling, and creation responsibilities than many would have expected. Flagg isn't the only star on the Blue Devils' roster, though. Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are the other two big named freshman on Duke's roster who have a chance to make it to the big leagues next year.

This will be a big test for both teams. Kansas' depth is much improved from last year, and Cooper Flagg is bringing more attention to the sport than any freshman did last season. Despite being ranked lower, the Blue Devils are actually the favorites to win this game. So, will Duke hand Kansas their first loss, or will the Jayhawks collect another win and stay atop the rankings in college basketball?