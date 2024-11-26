ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-Duke prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas-Duke.

The Kansas Jayhawks have already faced North Carolina this season. Now they face the other blueblood program in the ACC, the Duke Blue Devils. Kansas got off to a slow start in that game against Carolina before surging midway through the game to take a lead and then hold on at the end for a close win. The Jayhawks know that in most of the games they play, they have the advantage in the low post with big man Hunter Dickinson back for one more season. That's a low-post hammer few other teams have in major college basketball. Even if Dickinson doesn't score on a given possession, his presence is going to attract attention, which spaces the floor for other players and increases the odds that they will get one-on-one matchups they can attack. It is something that Kansas will rely on all season to get clear driving lanes for its wings and good open looks for its perimeter shooters.

Duke lost to Kentucky a week ago, as the Blue Devils' young stars were outfoxed by a more veteran Kentucky lineup down the stretch. Duke's lineup has a lot of upside, but against an older Kentucky team, the young guns were taught a lesson by players who had been around the block a few more times. Duke had to absorb that loss, learn from it, and then go to Tucson on Friday night to face an Arizona team which was smarting from a loss to Wisconsin a week earlier. It is not easy to go into the McKale Center and win, but Duke pulled it off. Moreover, the Blue Devils did so in convincing fashion. This was not a game which went down to the wire. Duke was in clear control throughout the second half.

Cooper Flagg, the freshman everyone is talking about, looked fantastic against Arizona. He was the best player on the floor, doing the no-glory off-ball work at the defensive end of the floor but then bringing his immense skill set to the forefront at the offensive end. It was a complete performance for the player who is getting the most attention of any individual athlete in college basketball right now. Duke is a lot more than just Cooper Flagg, but Flagg certainly made a statement against Arizona which he hopes carries into this game against Kansas.

Bettors need to know this game is in Las Vegas as a neutral-site game. It is not a home game for either side.

Here are the Kansas-Duke College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Kansas: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +142

Duke: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas vs Duke

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hunter Dickinson gives Kansas a specific matchup advantage on the low block. Duke was great against Arizona in part because Arizona did not have a big matchup advantage at any spot on the floor. Against Kansas, Duke will run into a few matchup problems.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas will not have an answer for Cooper Flagg, who looked the part against Arizona and will likely play a very solid two-way game against the Jayhawks. Flagg has momentum and confidence, and that's a dangerous combination for any Duke opponent.

Final Kansas-Duke Prediction & Pick

These are two evenly-matched teams. Betting on this game feels like a coin flip, and when that's the case, you should stay away.

Final Kansas-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -3.5