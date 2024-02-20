Dune 2 actor, Josh Brolin pens a funny-confusing and interesting caption in his Instagram post to encourage people to watch the film.

Josh Brolin, who stars as Gurney Halleck in Dune: Part Two, recently shared an incredibly exciting update about the movie on Instagram. In his post, he used a couple of enticing words to describe what happens in the movie. He talked about how characters from other movies fall in love, get into trouble, and make everything interesting.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3jOptRxNWt/?hl=en

Brolin mentioned a “Robot Lady” and “Wonka” falling in love. Then he added in “Elvis” and his dad causing some chaos. He also talked about characters like “Obi Wan” and someone from “Midsommar,” making things even more intriguing. In the eyes of those who haven't seen Dune yet, Josh Brolin could encourage them to watch and see it for themselves.

That's not all, however. Josh Brolin also made a point to ask Dune 2 prospect moviegoers. “Who doesn't want to see all that on IMAX???” That's a really good question because IMAX is where movies look “super big and cool” for sci-fi movies.

Among other things happening in his Instagram post, Josh Brolin shares excitement about people seeing Dune 2 in theaters. He mentioned that even though there have been some tough times, like strikes and the pandemic, it's time for everyone to come together again and enjoy the magic of going to the movies.

His Instagram post now gains traction after fans got confused for a second for the plot of Dune: Part Two.

Warner Bros' marketing efforts pale in comparison to Brolin's masterful storytelling. Definitely, his Instagram post is a standout moment in the buildup to the film's March 1st theatrical release.