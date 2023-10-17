‘Dune' part 1 has Timothée Chalamet surrounded by veteran co-stars like Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and Oscar Isaac. But he considered them more like uncles than peers.

He confessed to feeling like he was without contemporaries during that phase of his career. However, in ‘Dune: Part Two,' Chalamet discovered a different dynamic, where he was among his contemporaries. These are actors who understood the balance between fame and the desire to act well.

Chalamet names co-stars Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and even Tom Holland, who would visit the set.

“They’re good-energy Hollywood. And then Austin and Florence. I feel like I’m creating a community for myself of people who care about the right things.”

He also complimented Zendaya and ability to handle her rising fame and continue to excel. ““Just how much she’s able to achieve while also sort of letting everything roll off her back is mega-inspiring. She’s just doing.

While filming Dun: Part Two, Chalamet also reflected on the transformative period with his co-stars. He emphasized the benefits of being stuck and isolated, which ultimately became a way for growth and determination. He expressed a commitment to continually challenging himself and refusing to rest on his laurels. “It was actually a place to sprout from. And to bring more tenacity.”

Now, Timothée Chalamet have had an unwavering dedication to his art and relentless pursuit of excellence. Those who worked with them even applauded it. And despite his meteoric rise, he constantly find ways to evolve and reinvent himself.