In a transformative phase of his career, Timothée Chalamet embraces the challenge of becoming a leading man in the film industry. After completing the first Dune installment, he received an inspiring email from none other than Tom Cruise.

During an interview with GQ, Chalamet reveals the email from Cruise was a ‘guidance' on the broader spectrum of training required for this new phase of “leading-man-dom.” The email included a list of experts. From motorcycle coaches to helicopter trainers, urging Chalamet to push his limits.

Timothée Chalamet says Tom Cruise sent him an email with a list of experts for stunt training “He said, in Old Hollywood, you would be getting dance training & fight training, nobody is going to hold you to that standard today. So it’s up to you.” (via: https://t.co/4fCzUsO2HU) pic.twitter.com/uVE7rWprpF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 17, 2023

Now, this Chalamet-Cruise interaction even became wholesome for this context. During the filming of ‘Dune: Part Two' in 2022, Chalamet watched Top Gun: Maverick multiple times. The ‘Dune' actor even bought out a movie theater in Budapest for the cast and crew.

“Some of the crew were kind of scoffing at going, but I just thought it was one of the greatest films I’ve ever seen.”

Part Two of Dune marked a significant shift for Timothée Chalamet—even without Tom Cruise's email. In fact, Director Denis Villeneuve noticed a remarkable change in his level of discipline and readiness for action sequences.

“You know, when you are the lead on a movie, there’s a presence, the way you approach your work and your discipline will necessarily have a ripple effect on the rest of the crew.”

Timothée Chalamet's journey from boyhood to manhood and his emergence as a leading actor has been a remarkable transition to witness. There's no doubt that with Dune: Part Two, fans will be seated with his growth and maturity on the big screen.