During a recent interview, Zendaya revealed a major career change she wants to make.

Speaking to Elle about her new movie Challengers, she participated in an “Ask Me Anything” video. When asked “I would love to play…” she answered “a villain of sorts.”

She continued that she wants to “tap into the evil, supervillain vibes.” However, just because she's in the MCU doesn't mean she needs to play a comic book villain.

“Whatever that manifests in, I don't think necessarily in a superhero sense — I just mean in like a[n] emotional sense,” Zendaya said. “I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I'd like to play the bad guy.”

Zendaya has had a track record of playing good characters. One of her most prominent roles is as MJ in the MCU Spider-Man series with Tom Holland. She also portrayed good guys in The Greatest Showman and Space Jam: A New Legacy. In the Dune series, she plays Chani — one of the Fremen.

Getting her start on Disney Channel in the likes of Shake It Up, Zendaya has since become a pop culture icon. She is also known for starring in Euphoria as Rue Bennett — she also executive produces the Sam Levinson series. 2024 will be another big year for the star, as she will star in Dune: Part Two as Chani once again. Later in the spring, she will star in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers. The tennis film also stars West Side Story standout Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.

Challengers will be released on April 26, 2024.