Dwayne Johnson wants to be more than an action star, and Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine could be a launching point.

While Dwayne Johnson is known for his roles in action films like the Fast & Furious franchise, he has higher aspirations. With a role in Benny Safdie's upcoming Mark Kerr biopic, The Smashing Machine, he wants to become a dramatic actor.

Johnson's “most dramatic role yet”

Speaking to Variety, Johnson talked about the Benny Safdie's upcoming film. They billed The Smashing Machine as Johnson's “most dramatic project and role yet.” Despite that, Johnson promised that he isn't completely ditching the genre that made him a star.

“I want to be clear not to say that this is an abandonment of big, four-quadrant movies,” Johnson said. “I love making them, and there is tremendous value and importance in [then]… but there's a time and a place for them.

“I'm at a point in my career where I want more. And I don't mean I want more box office. I mean I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me,” he added.

Everyone knows Johnson is a charisma machine and a physical actor. That said, he has rarely gotten a chance to show off his dramatic acting chops. Perhaps The Smashing Machine will be the turning point he needs. He started as a WWE superstar before shifting to acting. Now, he is shifting from an action star to a possible dramatic actor.

Dwayne Johnson first gained notoriety in the WWE. He is a multi-time world champion and recently returned to the company to call out his cousin, Roman Reigns. Johnson is known for his roles in the Jumanji franchise, Baywatch, and the Fast & Furious series. He also led a DCEU film, Black Adam.